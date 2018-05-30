Margaret “Helen” Dillon

Margaret “Helen” Dillon, age 76, of Paris, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Helen’s body is to be cremated and her memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM Friday, June 1, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Farmer officiating. Visitation will be after 5:00 PM Friday, June 1st until service time at the funeral home.

Ms. Dillion was born February 11, 1942 in Henry County, Tennessee to the late Doss Henry Dillon and the late Edna May Winsett Dillon. She is survived by sisters: Janice Graves of Puryear, Carolyn Dean of Paris, Linda Berry of Puryear, Judy Tate of Paris; brothers: Roy Dillon of Puryear and James Dillon of Paris; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Helen was also preceded in death by two sisters: Mildred Faye Myers and Brenda Kay Blackburn.

Helen was known to be a dedicated homemaker.