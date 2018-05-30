Mugshots: Madison County: 5/29/18 – 5/30/18

1/16 Stephen Surratt Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/16 Zaviyanna Rhodes-Bell Ex parte order of protection

3/16 Wesley Cheatham Violation of probation

4/16 Tony Spencer Failure to appear



5/16 Tierra Kinnie Aggravated assault

6/16 Rondarrius Johnson Violation of probation

7/16 Montez Carter Simple assault

8/16 Marvin Deberry Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/16 Kim Smith Identity theft

10/16 Joseph Moore Driving under the influence

11/16 Jeffery Maness Failure to comply

12/16 Janet Woods Identity theft, tampering with evidence



13/16 Felicia McElrath Aggravated assault

14/16 Cilisha Harper Aggravated assault

15/16 Brandon Swain Violation of probation

16/16 Bobby Johnson Violation of community corrections

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/29/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/30/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.