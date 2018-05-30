Mugshots: Madison County: 5/29/18 – 5/30/18 May 30, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/16Stephen Surratt Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Zaviyanna Rhodes-Bell Ex parte order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Wesley Cheatham Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Tony Spencer Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Tierra Kinnie Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Rondarrius Johnson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Montez Carter Simple assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Marvin Deberry Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Kim Smith Identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Joseph Moore Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Jeffery Maness Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Janet Woods Identity theft, tampering with evidence Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Felicia McElrath Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Cilisha Harper Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Brandon Swain Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Bobby Johnson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/29/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/30/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore