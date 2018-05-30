Pick Tennessee Products ‘Fill Your Grill’ contest

Between June 1 and 15, you have the chance to win $200 worth of local meats from a Tennessee farm.

Pick Tennessee Products, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s promotion that connects farmers directly to consumers is offering a “Fill Your Grill” contest. A total of 12 winners will be randomly chosen on Mon. June 18 and notified by Pick Tennessee Products.

A link to the contest website can be found online at www.PickTnProducts.org. You may also search “Pick Tennessee Products” on Facebook and click on the “Fill Your Grill” post, which is linked to the directory of participating farmers. Contestants must choose which Tennessee farm to visit to collect their meats if they win, and then submit that choice with their own contact information.

More information about the contest is available on the “Fill Your Grill” contest page at www.picktnproducts.org/Grill.html.