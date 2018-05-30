Strong Storms Are Possible Thursday Into Friday

Weather Update – 7:25 p.m. – Wednesday

TONIGHT:

A slight chance of a scattered shower overnight, overnight lows around 73.

TOMORROW:

Storms will break out over southern Kentucky and some which could make it down into our northern counties in the afternoon and evening Thursday. These storms could be severe. A marginal threat of storms I-40 and south. It will be a tricky forecast as storm chances will depend on the location of the ridge of high pressure as well as how strong the storms become over southern Kentucky and any outflow boundaries coming from the rain cooled storms migrating down into west Tennessee. Highs Thursday will top out around 91 degrees.

Better chances of storms for all of west Tennessee will be on Friday morning. Southwest winds, very warm and humid air, and a weak cold front will interact to bring better storm chances overnight Thursday and mostly Friday morning. Much of the daytime hours over the weekend look dry with slightly cooler temperatures Sunday into the start of next week.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter –@Brian7Wbbj

Facebook –facebook.com/Meteorologistbriandaviswbbj

Email –badavis@wbbjtv.com