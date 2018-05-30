Suspect in Dickson Co. deputy’s death still on the run

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is in custody and a Middle Tennessee man is on the run as the search continues in connection to the shooting death of a deputy in Dickson County.

Investigators are not letting up as search dogs, helicopters and officers from multiple agencies are out in full force to track down the man who is now on the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted List.

Steven Wiggins is the man the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed is their person of interest in the shooting death of Dickson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Daniel Baker Wednesday morning.

According to the TBI, initial information indicates that around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, a resident contacted dispatch to report a suspicious vehicle on a road in Dickson County and a deputy with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office responded to that call.

Investigators say Baker was later found dead in his patrol car after dispatchers could not make contact with him.

Wiggins was originally wanted in Cheatham County on charges of aggravated assault and theft of property.

The TBI confirmed a manhunt for Wiggins is underway and says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators with the TBI say the search is currently focused on locations within and around Dickson and Hickman counties.

Late Wednesday evening, the TBI said they arrested an acquaintance of Wiggins’, 38-year-old Erika Castro-Miles.

Castro-Miles is charged with one count of first-degree murder in Sergeant Baker’s death.

Investigators say they developed information that Castro-Miles was involved in the incident. Castro-Miles is in custody in the Dickson County jail. The investigation is ongoing.

The TBI along with the Bureau of Tobacco, Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives are offering a joint reward for information leading to Wiggins’ arrest.

The U.S. Marshals Service added to the reward for information leading to the capture of Steven Wiggins. The reward now stands at $12,500.

Investigators say if you spot him, do not confront him.

If you have any information about the location of Steven Wiggins you are urged to call 911 or The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.