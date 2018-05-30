TBI issues alert for person of interest in deputy’s death

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Tennessee Blue Alert for Steven Joshua Wiggins.

Wiggins is listed as a person of interest by the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in the shooting death of a Dickson County deputy this morning, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Wiggins should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Wiggins is also wanted in Cheatham County and the TBI for aggravated assault and theft of property over $1,000.

Wiggins has been added to the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list. A reward of $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

If you have information concerning Wiggins, please contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.