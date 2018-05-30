Tyson breaks ground at future Gibson Co. facility

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — More jobs are coming to West Tennessee after a company breaks ground in Gibson County.

Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes says part of Gibson County Industrial Park will soon be home to Tyson Food’s newest complex.

“They are going to employ 15 to 1,600 people. It’s one of the largest investments in history in West Tennessee,” Sikes said.

Tyson Group President of Poultry Doug Ramsey says the company wanted to expand in Gibson County because of its sense of community.

“It’s been a great opportunity to work with great people and really see the community flourish,” Ramsey said.

Those with Tyson announced they’re giving a $500,000 grant to Gibson County. Ramsey says the money will go straight back to the community.

“What the grant is to be used for is education-type purposes,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey says construction will start soon, but the complex won’t be open for business for another two years.

“The jobs we will be providing for the community will be everything from hourly team members that are working on the line, to maintenance refrigeration and technical jobs,” Ramsey said.

Until then, Mayor Sikes says it’s a sign of good developments to come.

“All of that is just the beginning of what’s going to happen in this area,” Sikes said.

Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, who represents Gibson, Crockett and Haywood counties, released a statement this morning saying, in part, that the construction is a concern to many residents in the area due to possible odors, pollution, and run-off into the Hatchie River.