Agenda review held for upcoming city council meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson city council members gather for their agenda review meeting, Thursday.

The agenda review gives city leaders a chance to go over items ahead of their monthly council meeting.

Mayor Jerry Gist said ordinances were presented for first and second readings, board appointments, as well as three proclamations to review.

Council members also discussed a contract for the construction of Bemis Memorial Park.

“People in Bemis and south Jackson been very patient as far as the construction of the park and we have jumped through all the hoops necessary I think to get it done and we do have some good bids within budget,” said Mayor Gist.

The next city council meeting will be held June 5 at 9 a.m.