Cheatham County woman arrested for allegedly murdering her own mother

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn.– An Ashland City woman has been arrested in connection to murdering her own mother in 2010.

Savannah Police found the body of 80-year-old Otylier Callens on September 8th in 2010 at her home. Thursday afternoon, Patsy Lynn Shelby was arrested and charged with first degree murder. She’s been book into the Cheatham County Jail. Police say they anticipate additional arrests in this investigation.