Community prepares for annual Relay for Life event

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.–People celebrated life at a luncheon, Thursday in Haywood County.

The 22nd Haywood County Relay for Life kicked off at the Boys and Girls Club in Brownsville. Survivors shared their stories and participants had a unity candle lighting.

“This is the most meaningful Relay event that we put on. You’ll have survivors that can’t make it to anything else who will make sure that they get up here today for the survivors luncheon,” said Michael Banks, co-chairman Relay for Life, Haywood County.

Leaders are getting ready for tomorrow’s Relay for Life event at 5 p.m. at the East Side soccer field in Brownsville.