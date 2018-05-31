Hot And Humid Today; Strong Storms Possible Tonight

Weather Update:

We start the morning off rather warm with lows for some only dropping to around 75. Temps will quickly rise through the 70 sand through the 80s through the morning hours. Dew point temperatures will still remain in the low 70s . That will keep heat index values in the low to mid 90s by late morning and into the upper 90s through this afternoon. Some areas may even flirt with 100°F. There is a chance of an isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, however the main threat of storms will arrive tonight as a complex of storms moves in late after midnight tonight. The main threats will be with pockets of damaging wind and perhaps hail in some of the stronger storms. There will be very heavy rain and frequent lighting of course as well.

