James Thomas Bondurant

Mr. James Thomas Bondurant, age 82, died Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Van Ayer Heathcare and Rehab in Martin.

Funeral Service will be Thursday, May 31, 2018, 11:00 A.M. at Murphy Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Sumner officiating. Burial will follow in East Side Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Murphy Funeral Home.

Mr. Bondurant was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Jowers Bondurant; his parents, Raymond Bondurant and Annie Marie Covington Bondurant; brother, Wallace Bondurant.

Mr. Bondurant owned and operated Jim’s Small Engine Repair in Martin. He was a member of Bible Union Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.

He is survived by his children, Deborah (David) McDaniel and Mark (Len) Bondurant; one sister, Loretta Bishop all of Martin; three grandchildren, Melanie Parham, Jacob Bondurant and Ashley Bondurant; two great-grandchildren, Joshua Parham and Emma Parham.