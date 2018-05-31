JMCSS and Corey’s Gifts Uniform Drive

JACKSON, Tenn. – Summer break may have just begun for students of the Jackson-Madison County School System, but preparations are underway for the 2018-2019 school year. Local non-profit, Corey’s Gifts, along with the District are hosting a school uniform drive, June 11-15.

Donations of new and gently used uniforms in all child and adult sizes are needed. Specifically, gifts of white and black collared shirts (short and long sleeve), as well as pants, shorts, skirts and jumpers in khaki, black or navy are being requested. These colors can be worn at all 23 JMCSS schools.

Drop off locations and times:

JMCSS Board of Education- 310 North Parkway

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Elite Dental Care- 47 North Star Drive

8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Thursday

8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Friday

Simmons Bank (3) locations- 480 Oil Well Road; 1862 US Bypass; 1955 South Highland Avenue

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Whitehall Pre-K at Nova- 248 Bedford-White Road

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Arlington Elementary- 701 Arlington Avenue

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.