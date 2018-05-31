LIFT hosts annual Senior Citizen Health and Fitness Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — “A lot of people just lay around then start feeling bad and they wonder why. Well, they’re not doing anything,” Barb McConnell said.

That’s why the LIFT hosts their annual Senior Citizen Health and Fitness Day.

Emily Muse works at the LIFT and says it’s very important to stay active as you age.

“We’re having some classes on the benefits of Tai Chi, balance. As you age, your balance kind of goes away, and also how to stay active as you age,” Muse said.

They started out the morning with breakfast and learning a little about the advantages of staying active as you get older.

The seniors got to use a machine called a Technogym that helps with flexibility, which could help them with bending over and tying their shoes.

Another machine they used helped them work on their balance.

Several vendors were there Thursday including Regina Smith with the Mature Advantage Club which is part of West Tennessee Healthcare.

“We love it when they’re with us, but we want them at home and in great health. We want them to take away something that will help them remain in the greatest health condition they can be,” Smith said.

They also got the chance to try some of the different classes the LIFT offers.

To learn more about the LIFT or MAC head to the Seen On 7 section of our website.