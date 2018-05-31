Lupe Gutierrez

Lupe Gutierrez, age 101, died on Monday, May 28, 2018 at Northbrooke Healthcare Center of Jackson.

Lupe was born on July 1, 1916 in Ocotlan Jalisco, Mexico, the daughter of the late Prospero Godenez and Amalia Cruz. She was married to Enrique Guiterrez who preceded her in death. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Lupe was retired from the Sunbeam Corp, was active in DORCA FCE for fifteen years, was a volunteer water exercise instructor at the YMCA and worked as a court translator.

She is survived by three daughters, Dolores C. Gutierrez, Celia E. Skelley and Elvia M. Reid all of Jackson, TN; and a sister, Faye Torres of Las Vegas, NV.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Irene Lopez.

SERVICE: A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, June 4, 2018 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

The family will be receiving friends on Monday, June 4, 2018 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the service at the church.

