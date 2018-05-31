Manhunt continues for gunman after deputy shot, killed

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Following the arrest of one person in connection to the slaying of a middle Tennessee deputy, the search continues for a man who investigators call a person of interest.

Authorities are considering the suspect armed and extremely dangerous.

“We consider him a definite threat in our community,” Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said.

Bledsoe has this message for the man he believes killed his brother in blue.

“I sincerely pray he gets the maximum punishment, and our court will be a terror to him for the evil that he has done,” Bledsoe said.

Flashing lights cut off rural roads, as an army of deputies and police officers scour the area for Steven Wiggins, accused of shooting and killing Dickson County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Daniel Baker.

“There’s nothing saying he is 100 percent in this area, there’s nothing saying he’s 100 percent not,” Bledsoe said.

Authorities say Sgt. Baker was responding to a call Wednesday. Some time later, officers found him dead in his patrol car.

State and federal law enforcement officers say they worked through the night searching the residential area where the deputies car was found.

“There’s not any cars on my road hardly ever, and there’s cop cars just going down everywhere,” April Smith, who lives nearby said.

Those who live nearby says it’s a scary situation.

“I hate it, this deputy that got killed has got a daughter that’s been left by herself now,” Stevie Wix, who also lives nearby, said.

Investigators say Erika Castro-Miles, an acquaintance of Wiggins, qas arrested Wednesday night in connection to the murder.

But authorities say the search is not over until Wiggins is found.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Susan Niland says Steven Wiggins was last seen wearing blue jeans and a polo shirt.

The reward for information leading to Wiggins’ arrest now stands at up to $35,000.

If you see Wiggins, call 911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.