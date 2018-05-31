Mugshots: Madison County: 5/30/18 – 5/31/18

1/17 Demitria Madison Failure to appear

2/17 Amanda Wilbourn Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/17 Angel Portesgil Evading arrest, reckless driving

4/17 Cardia Gray Failure to appear



5/17 Christopher Greer Violation of probation

6/17 Dylan McCuan Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence

7/17 Edward Oliver Failure to comply

8/17 Evon Carter Criminal trespass



9/17 Gregory Williams Simple domestic assault

10/17 Heather Patterson Cruelty to animals

11/17 James Pruitt Failure to appear

12/17 Jeremiah Wright Violation of conditions of community supervision



13/17 Joshua Johnson Violation of community corrections

14/17 Joshua Sutcliffe Violation of probation

15/17 Leroy Stewart Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/17 Marquis Mickens Failure to comply



17/17 Roddrick Burose Driving on revoked/suspended license



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/30/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/31/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.