Roundtable discussion held to talk substance abuse

ALAMO, Tenn.–In Alamo Thursday night, people gather for a roundtable discussion.

The topic was how to talk about substance abuse. The event called Faith and Recovery, and was held at the Alamo First Christian Church.

“To have the resources that if someone comes up like a family member and says, ‘hey, my significant other or my loved one is struggling with this what can I do about it. We want to be that person to say, ‘hey this is what we have available and these are our resources and you can call them at anytime to get some treatment,” said Emily Oswald, Crockett County Health Educator.

Organizers said they hope to have this event again in the future as a medical professional forum.