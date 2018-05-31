Trenton community honors shooting victim Marlon Anderson with prayer vigil

TRENTON, Tenn — The Trenton community is mourning the loss of a young man gone too soon.

Over Memorial Day weekend, 21-year-old Marlon Anderson was gunned down. Family and friends who knew Anderson gathered for a prayer vigil, hoping to use the moment as a chance to remember him and bring awareness to gun violence.

Out of tragedy comes triumph. A community heartbroken over the loss of Anderson banded together Thursday night praying for peace and unity.

“It was hard to believe and like the family you want closure, you want understanding,” Pastor of First Baptist church in Trenton, Darrick Theus said. “You want to know why this happened, what could have caused this to happen.”

Pastor Theus organized this vigil. It was a chance to honor and remember the person everyone knew Marlon Anderson to be.

“Chasity and I, his mom, are really good friends and Marlon was just like a son to me,” Family Friend, Miyoshi Brooks said.

Anderson leaves behind his two children.

“Marlon was very humble, he always had the brightest smile loving you just had to love Marlon,” Brooks said.

Trenton Police said they received a call of shots fired on May 27 in the exact spot where the vigil was held. Law enforcement officials came out to pay their respects.

“We have to also understand that the law is not our enemies,” Pastor Theus said. “Their our friends and if we don’t have a relationship with them they can’t help us.”

Faith-based leaders are urging the public to come forward with any information to help get justice.

“We see things, we know things that we know are not right,” Pastor Theus said. “We have an obligation to say something, sometimes we won’t but we got to understand that if we don’t say anything it won’t get better it won’t clear up.”

Although Anderson’s mom was unable to speak with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on-camera, those close to her say she would want everyone to remember Marlon’s vibrant personality.

“His mom would remember his smile, his smile was contagious and he would always just have a loving attitude,” Brooks said.

The Mayor of Trenton also spoke at the vigil, calling for change and action.

Investigators say the person responsible for Anderson’s death is still on the loose. If you have any information about the shooting death of Marlon Anderson call the Trenton Police Department at (731) 855-1413.