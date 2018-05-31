Truck hits Boys & Girls Club in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A truck hit the Boys & Girls Club of Jackson on Lexington Avenue, according to Jackson police. Officers said it happened around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

“I was like oh no,” Boys & Girls Club of Jackson Executive Director Sabrina Anderson said.

Anderson said she got a call about the crash around 10 p.m. “We had a driver that lost control of his vehicle and he was ejected from the vehicle and the truck came through the building,” she said.

Plywood covers a hole in the front of the building. Concrete blocks that once made up the classroom wall sit in the front yard.

“I’m just glad no one was here and no one was hurt,” Teresa Flournoy, a parent, said.

Jackson police said the driver was admitted to the hospital for his injuries. Investigators said he will have pending charges for driving under the influence.

“Kind of scary because I’m just thinking what if it happened during the day when the kids were out here,” Latonya Rice, a parent, said.

Anderson said they will not be able to use the classroom right now, so those students will have to move to a different part of the building.

“We want to shift them farther back in the building, so they may actually do things in the computer lab and in the art room,” she said.

Anderson said they might not be able to take on any more students until the room gets fixed. She said they may also have to take more field trips and spend more time outside.

“We’ll do the best that we can to keep serving kids,” she said.

Anderson said they have insurance, but she expected repairs to cost thousands of dollars.

Jackson police said they do not know how badly the driver was injured. Officers said the crash is still under investigation.