Upcoming TDOT road closures

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will have temporary lane closures in Madison County starting Thursday, May 31. All construction is weather-permitting.

Thursday, May 31:

10 p.m. – 6 a.m.: Interstate 40 traffic will be rerouted onto ramps at Interstate 40 at the Highway 45 Bypass so the new bridge deck can be poured. North and south bound lanes of the Highway 45 Bypass will be closed at the bridge. Detour routes will be posted. Back up dates for this construction will be June 5 through June 8.

Saturday, June 2:

4:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Intermittent lane closures on I-40 east bound for installation of a temporary barrier rail from mile marker 79 through mile marker 80.

Sunday, June 3:

4:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Intermittent lane closures on I-40 west bound for installation of a temporary barrier rail from mile marker 79 through mile marker 80.

Monday, June 4 through Friday, June 8:

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.: Left lanes on I-40 east and west bound will be closed from mile marker 79 through mile marker 80.