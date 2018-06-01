6th annual Hatchie Bird Fest kicks off with opening reception

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn — Hundreds of bird lovers from across west Tennessee will be in Haywood county this weekend taking part in an event that will bring out nature enthusiast from all over.

This one is for all the bird enthusiasts and those who love the outdoors. The 6th annual Hatchie Bird Fest kicked off with their opening reception Friday night. As for this weekend, there’s a lot of fun activities in store for the entire family.

This unique festival only happens once a year. “Mostly it’s just about being in the outdoors learning the different birds and stuff that come through this fly way,” Executive Director of the Delta Heritage Center, Sonia Outlaw-Clark said.

Hundreds of bird lovers are expected to flock to Brownsville this weekend for the festival.

“West Tennessee may not have the mountains or sweeping panoramas of east Tennessee, but if you want to see animals and native wildlife west Tennessee is the place to be,” TN State Naturalist, Randy Hedgebath said.

No matter if you’re experienced or just a beginner everyone is invited to join bird experts on hikes in the Hatchie National Wildlife Refuge and other parts of Haywood county.

“We want adults to bring their children, grandparents to bring their grand kids,” Clark said.

Organizers say there are no costs for the guided hikes or many other activities throughout the day. “West Tennessee and the Hatchie river is one of the best places in the state to see wildlife,” Hedgebeth said.

Something a lot of folks may be looking forward to is the Birds of Prey program at noon on Saturday.

“The folks at the Reelfoot State park come down,” Clark said. “They bring their birds of prey sometimes that includes a live bald eagle, there will be hawks, owls, different animals that they’re trying to rehab,”

The bird fest is great time to enjoy nature and see the value of wildlife.

“Every year there’s always different birds that are seen and everyone always has their lifer… the one bird their looking for so it’s really exciting when people come back from hikes and say oh I found my lifer, I saw my lifer,” Clark explained.

If you do decide to participate in any of the activities organizers say come prepared by bringing binoculars, bug spray and plenty of water.

The Hatchie Bird Fest will wrap up Sunday afternoon, ending with a photography workshop. Experts will give tips and techniques for getting the best photos while bird watching.

For a full list of events click here.