A Hot Day Tomorrow With Another Round Of Late Night Storms

Weather Update – 8:25 p.m. – Friday

Many spot across West Tennessee saw some strong storms earlier this morning. After that system stalled out along I-40 it eventually moved out to our south, allowing for many areas to begin the drying out process. Clouds began to break by this afternoon and some sunshine finally filtered through, allowing from some spots to warm up slightly. Lows will be in the upper 60s tonight with calm winds. We’ll continue to clear out and stay dry into Saturday.

TOMORROW:

Saturday will be mostly sunny to start and by midday it will begin to heat up! Temperatures are expected to hit the low to middle 90s by the afternoon. With the humid conditions added on to that, the forecast heat index is showing us how hot it will really feel, with indices in the low 100s.

Clouds will increase overnight and as early as 8 p.m. areas will begin to see the return of severe weather once again. As a cold front approaches, ahead of that we will see some strong storms. The risk for severe weather is slight for the whole region. Some risk factors will include damaging hail, gusty winds, and heavy downpours.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates.

