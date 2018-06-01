Flash flood prompts road closures in south Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Flash flooding closed streets Friday in south Jackson.

Heavy rain made roads look more like rivers in the Bemis community. “Everything is flooded right here,” Betty Sigler, a Bemis resident, said.

The City of Jackson shut down A Street and Kentucky Street due to flooding. Sigler lives on one of the roads that floods. “Every time it rains I don’t care how big it is, how big or little it is or what, it’ll flood right here,” she said.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Meteorologist Moe Shamell estimated the Bemis community got between three and four inches of rain Friday morning.

Neighbors said they are used to the flooding. “We’re so used to it that we don’t even look at it anymore,” Brenda Russell, a Bemis resident, said.

Road closures forced some drivers to find alternate routes. “It’s a little inconvenient when I have to go to work,” Russell said.

Sigler said she wants the flooding issues fixed. “I just wish they would do something,” she said. “I know they can do something. I know they can.”

Neighbors said once the rain stops, the water drains off quickly.