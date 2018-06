Humboldt police investigate copper wire theft

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police are investigating the theft of more than $20,000 in copper wire.

According to a news release, a contractor in Humboldt reported a large quantity of copper wire had been stolen.

The release says the wire is estimated at about $20,500.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call the Humboldt Police Department at (731) 784-1322.