Kevin Davis excels on the track and football field

JACKSON, Tenn. — TCA’s Kevin Davis had one dream growing up.

“Well all my life was football, football, football so I dreamed of being the best football player,” Davis said.

As he got older, he noticed a different sport was calling his name.

“Well at a young age I was always faster than most kids and as I ran track in middle school I started to realize I was faster than everyone else,” Davis said.

The 5’8 145 pound speedster began to juggle both track and football, but he’d find peace away from the physical sport of football inside the lane on the track.

“I guess with track, it’s mostly a individual sport so I have to focus on myself,” he said.

The focus and determination, helped Davis go undefeated in the 100 meter dash during his sophomore campaign, capping his season off with a gold medal at the state track meet. While a gold medal for some would be an ideal way to end the season, for Davis, he’s hungry for more.

“Those two losses in the 200 meter stung a little bit,” a motivated Davis said.

When asked why those two losses all season bothered so much, Davis had an answer you’d expect from any competitor.

“Well I’m just such a perfectionist and you know, I just want to win and if I don’t win just even one, it hurts,” he said.

Davis, now a juinor said he plans to get even faster and win more gold medals before he graduates.