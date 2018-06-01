Leadership Jackson Alumni Association presents Judy Renshaw Scholarship

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Leadership Jackson Alumni Association presented the Judy Renshaw Leadership Jackson Alumni Association Scholarship Friday.

Three local high school students from the Jackson-Madison County area received $1500 scholaships each. The qualifications apply to students in private, public and home schools and were based on academic, financial needs, community service and leadership.

“We are looking for well-rounded young people that want to go on and have a desire for post-secondary education, but need a little help doing so. With these scholarships, the Leadership Jackson

Alumni is hoping some graduates return to the area and become the next generation of leaders in Jackson,” said Chris Ramey, board member of Leadership Jackson.