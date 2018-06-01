Man accused in death of Dickson County deputy now charged in case

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn.–The man accused of killing a Dickson County Sheriff’s Deputy Wednesday is in custody and has now been charged in his death.

Steven Wiggins, the man accused of killing Sgt. Daniel Baker, was captured early Friday morning in Hickman County, only miles from where Sgt. Baker’s body was found earlier this week.

For almost three days, the neighborhood around where the shooting happened was blocked by police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol during the manhunt for Wiggins.

Following his arrest, Wiggins was taken to a Dickson County Hospital for treatment.

According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Wiggins has been charged with one count of first degree murder. He was taken to the Dickson County Jail, then transferred to the Davidson County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

A district attorney says the state will seek the death penalty against Wiggins and accomplice Erika Castro-Miles, who was arrested Wednesday and charged in the shooting death of Sgt. Baker.