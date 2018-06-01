Man accused of killing Dickson County sheriff’s deputy in custody

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The man accused of a killing a Dickson County sheriff’s deputy is in custody, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The agency made the announcement on Twitter around 8 a.m. Friday.

Agents said Steven Wiggins is in custody. They released a picture of the suspect shortly after his capture. The TBI said more details will be released soon.

Wiggins was taken into custody in Hickman County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol

Wiggins is accused of killing Dickson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Daniel Baker on Wednesday, according to the TBI.

Sgt. Baker was found dead inside his vehicle around 7 a.m. Wednesday on Sam Vineyard Road in Dickson County after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle, according to a news release. Baker, 32, was a former Marine and served as a Dickson County Sheriff’s deputy since 2008, according to the TBI.