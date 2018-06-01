Mugshots: Madison County: 5/31/18 – 6/1/18 June 1, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/14Anthony Echols Failure to appear, violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Cornelius Watson Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Debbie Johnson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Derek Chatham Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Dewayne Akines Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Jalisa Mclinton Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Jennifer-Jo Reed Failure to appear, shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Jermaine Sparks Theft over $500 Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Laronica Carter Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Laura Curtis Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Lord Snowden Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Sebastian Carter Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Tashara Johnson Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Tiffany Cooper Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/31/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/1/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore