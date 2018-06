Pop-up concert and car show takes over downtown streets

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson Downtown Development hosted the first ever pop-up concert and a car show Friday night.

The concert was held at Fox Park across from City Hall. Some of the cars shown included Mustangs, Camaros and old school Chevy’s hosted by the West Tennessee Cruisers.

Organizers say that they hope to continue to have events like these in the upcoming weeks.