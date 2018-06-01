“Relay for Life” event kicks off in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.– One of the world’s largest grassroots fundraising movements, “Relay for Life” mobilizes communities to celebrate people who have battled cancer.

Tonight, the Brownsville community came together for their Relay for Life event. Attendees honor cancer survivors but remember loved ones lost, and provide participants with an opportunity to fight back against the disease.

All funds raised will benefit the American Cancer Society.

“When you see so many people around the community that’s been affected by it, I said look here I’m going to do something about it never know when it might knock on my door so one thing about it I want to know about it and I want the community to know,” said Gem Bell, chairman for Relay for Life.

Organizers said with more than 40 relay teams in Haywood County, they have raised more than $50,000.

By the end of the night they plan to exceed their goal of $60,000.