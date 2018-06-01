Small fire to blame for Downtown Jackson power outage

JACKSON, Tenn.–A small fire is to blame for the power outage in downtown Jackson.

Leaders with Jackson Energy Authority say the fire started in the underground system. JEA says 6-8 customers were out of power. Workers are trying to restore power and say more customers may see a power outage Friday night in the Church and Main Street area. They are shutting the power off for safety issues, but are working to turn it back on as soon as possible.