Hot and Humid Today, Strong Storms Return Overnight

Weather Update – 10:00 a.m. – Saturday

TODAY:

A very hot and humid day ahead with a slight chance of a pop up isolated storm, most areas will be sunny through the day, Highs around 94. The heat humidity and lack of winds will have it feeling like the upper 90’s.

TONIGHT:

A cold front will approach and with the very hot and humid airmass in place, storms will push into northwest Tennessee as early as the 9 pm hour. Some storms will have the potential for damaging winds and hail. Overnight lows around 67. Storms should start to move out after 1 am Sunday morning and some nice and cooler weather returns Sunday. Overnight lows Sunday night in the upper 50’s! Track storms live here: Live Storm Tracker 7 Max Radar

Stay with WBBJ Eyewitness News Online and On Air for updates….

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter –@Brian7Wbbj

Facebook –facebook.com/Meteorologistbriandaviswbbj

Email –badavis@wbbjtv.com