Local group hosts 4th annual walk for diabetes awareness

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization held a walk for diabetes awareness.

Zarah Temple 151 and Zarah Courts 51 held its 4th annual ‘Walk for Diabetes Awareness’. Participants rallied together to walk the Shirlene Mercer walking trail to raise money for Diabetes Awareness and research.

“It’s very important within the community that people understand the effects that diabetes can have on them,” Sherrod Morgan, organizer of the event, said.

Janiah Kyle, who has diabetes, walked today to show her support for other people who have this disease. “It’s something that I don’t even have a choice to deal with. I have to do it. It’s something that is a part of my life now, part of a lot of other people’s lives,” she said.

However, part of diabetes awareness is also education.

“Diabetes has an impact on a lot of young people and old people that not a lot of people know about. It can be a little tough, and I think it’s just a good cause for us just to try to raise money to cure it,” Janiah Kyle said.

“The importance of diabetes awareness and the effects that it can have on you when you don’t know,” Sherrod Morgan said.

“We’re bringing people in to come out and fellowship with us, and we’re giving them information. There’s other kinds of vendors here,” Morgan said.

“We have various vendors, and they’re passing out different pamphlets and just giving diabetes education,” Willie Bond, a participant at the walk, said.

But, overall, they’re here to fellowship and raise awareness for a good cause

“I’m looking forward to bringing the community together, bringing an awareness to diabetes, and making the world a better place, and looking for a cure,” Bond said.