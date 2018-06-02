Men receive free haircuts and health checks

JACKSON, Tenn — Free hair cuts and health checks were offered to men Saturday at the Star Center.

Organizers said this is in efforts to cater to the total man, services included hair and manicures. There was also blood pressure checks by west Tennessee Business college. Lead organizer Kimberly Taylor said the event is a great way for men to connect and encourage one another.

“Stay encouraged, be positive and reach for your dreams. Encourage those around you and there are no limits to what God has to offer,” Founder of Kingdom Inspiration Messages, Kimberly Taylor said.

Taylor said there were nearly 200 people at the event and tables setup with different vendors.