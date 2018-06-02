Milan City Park hosts Gibson County Relay for Life event

MILAN, Tenn. — Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

This year is the first year Gibson County has held a county wide event.. The community gathered at Milan City Park Saturday to help save and celebrate lives…

“….that includes Humboldt Medina Milan Bradford and North Gibson… so we have all come together on this one day to celebrate our survivors and mourn those that cancer has taken away from us,” Beth Goodman, Co-Chair Gibson County Relay for Life.

There is much more outside of reflecting and remembering.

“…and to come together as a family because that is what we are. We are one big family and we are relaying for a cause,” Goodman added.

Event like Saturday’s help bring communities together. They help remember the loved ones lost, honor the survivors and help the American Cancer Society make a global impact on cancer.

“we will raise money through august 31st for this fiscal year,” Goodman said.

This year’s nominated honorary chairs are Carrie Ann Mayfield, Bryan Newman, Margaret Perry, Marvin Sikes, Pam Grady and Heather Davis.

“We try to get a survivor from each community to come, so that we can honor them and we’ve got a little bit about each one in our program too,” Goodman said.

“The survivors get water and bananas and cookies along with their t-shirt and pins. When we have our survivor walk, they will get their medals and tell how long they have been a survivor and that is always a great thing,” Goodman added.

The even started at 5pm and lasted until 11pm.

Relay For Life is composed of volunteers who give their time because they want to take action for lifesaving change.