Pat Brown School of Dancing hosts 53rd annual dance recital

JACKSON, Tenn — Students show off their hard work at their annual dance recital.

The Pat Brown School of Dancing held their 53rd annual recital. The theme was “Let’s Get Social.” Students performed ballet, hip hop, tumbling, jazz, and tap routines. Teacher, and owner of the school, Pat Brown said this year she had some of the best students ever. Brown said she would like to thank the parents for allowing their children to be a part of her life.