Runners participate in ‘Splash and Dash’ 5K

JACKSON, Tenn — A local group raises tens of thousands of dollars for a good cause.

The Therapy and Learning Center of Jackson held it’s 5th annual Splash and Dash 5K and Fun Run Saturday at West Jackson Baptist church. Over 400 people came out to run the three mile and one mile courses while being blasted with silly string, bubbles, and colored chalk. Officials say they expect to raise about $30,000 this year.