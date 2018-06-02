Scattered Storms Tonight, Dry And Pleasant For Sunday

Weather Update – 11:09 p.m. – Saturday

We had a hot day today with highs reaching the low 90s. Going into the the night though very scattered storms are likely. Right now the threat for anything severe as begun to dwindle into the night. The storm threat is moving mainly through southwestern portions of West Tennessee and will be moving southeast through the night. A cold front will pass through by Sunday morning which will bring in some drier air behind it. Lows will be near 70 tonight with calm winds.

TOMORROW:

Cold front pushes through early Sunday and clears things out. Cloud cover will decrease by mid-morning, leaving us with a mostly sunny day. The drier and slightly cooler air as well will keep highs below the mid 80s the next few days days. Will be a bit breezy though with winds coming from the NNW at around 5-15 mph tomorrow.

A more seasonable and dry pattern will take over to start off the week, with a low chance of seeing showers and storms up until the end of the week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates.

