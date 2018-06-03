Expect Abundant Sunshine For Monday

Weather Update – 11:02 p.m. – Sunday

A clear night for us and will be feeling comfortable. Lows will drop into the upper 50s with low humidity and clear skies. Winds are much lighter coming in from the north.

TOMORROW:

By Midday it will be around 80, slightly warmer a few hours later in the afternoon where we should reach our highs for the day in the low 80s. This fair weather is due to a ridge of high pressure building in our area. That will dominate the mid-south for much of the week. A few clouds do build up from a mid-level short wave late Monday night, but otherwise we will be mostly sunny for our Tuesday as well Wednesday.

After that we will see winds coming more from the south with warmer and more humid conditions beginning to increase towards the end of our week. Temperature trends for the next 6-10 days shows warmer than average conditions for much of the Central U.S. and we will see temps back into the 90s by the middle of the week.

