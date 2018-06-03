Monthly flea market returns to Hub City; brings out hundreds

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s the first weekend of the month, which means people from all over flock to the Hub City to shop local vendors at Friendly Frank’s Flea Market.

For more than 30 years, Friendly Frank’s has been a browsers paradise, but it’s also a place where local vendors can get the word out about their products.

Making homemade soap products started as a hobby for Michelle Richards.

“It takes one bar of homemade soap to get you hooked,” Richards said.

Now a business she runs from home, Richards says she relies on Friendly Franks Flea Market for a majority of her sales.

“Since we don’t have a store. they come down here and know they can get our great products,” Richard said.

Co-owner George Flowers says the market supports our local community, and it’s a way to meet people from all over.

“Seeing the people you met over the years, over 35 years you meet a lot of people,” he said.

Vendor Cindy Sinsing travels from Nashville each month to sell her engravings.

“We’ve been at Friendly Franks for a year and a half and we love it,” she said.

There’s a little something for everyone, but owners say the shopping is only one reason why customers keep coming back.

“98 percent of these people that come vend with us, they’re just really good people,” owner Peggy Adams said.

Adams says her family has run the market for the past 35 years, but each month is different with new merchandise.

“Anything from candles to cell phone accessories,” she said.

And while running a monthly show can be a lot of work, Adams says it’s a family tradition she plans to keep going.

Friendly frank’s flea market is open the first weekend of the month.

For dates and times click here.