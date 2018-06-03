Over 100 people flock to Brownsville for Hatchie Bird fest

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — It’s true, birds of a feather flock together.

“You can be a birder at any level,” Executive Director Sonia Outlaw-Clark said.

Clark heads the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center where over 150 bird lovers flew in for the 6th annual Hatchie Bird Fest.

“We hope that people get a sense of the outdoors and that you don’t have to be these huge athletic types and stuff to enjoy the outdoors. It can be as simple as sitting in the backyard,” Clark said.

From seminars to music and hikes people wanted to learn all they could about the feathered creatures.

“We talk about insects and butterflies. Also bird sounds and how you can identify a lot of birds,” Clark said.

There were also seminars about plants that attract birds and ways they can be photographed.

During the tours, the groups got to see other animals as well.

“During the nocturnal hike around Oneal Lake they saw some otters and some other animals they might not be able to see all the time,” Clark said.

It’s the enthusiasm and energy Clark says she enjoys the most.

“The excitement when they come off of the hikes and they have learned something new,” Clark said.

Organizers say they had visitors from out of state attend this years event.