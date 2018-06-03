Youth group presents musical performance at local church

JACKSON, Tenn — Members of a local church debut a musical, written completely by the performers. Each year members of Northside Methodist church in Jackson write an original screenplay, addressing different issues in society.

The church’s youth minister said they started writing this year’s musical, entitled “Refuge”, in October.

“It’s kind of based on the story of Jobe, but leaning on God and trusting in God that ask this of where its really in his hands and on the days especially where its not in our hands,” Northside Youth Minister, Glenn Miller said.

The show opened this Saturday, with the last performance Sunday night at Northside United Methodist.