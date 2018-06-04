Ann Berry

Ann Berry was born January 30, 1942 in Hardeman County, TN the daughter of the late Richard and Ethel Laughlin. She was united in marriage to James Lloyd Berry on April 13, 1968. Mr. Berry preceded her in death on August 25, 2002.

Mrs. Berry was a member of Center Ridge Pentecostal Church. She liked to sew and often made dresses for her granddaughters as they were growing up. She enjoyed reading western books and in her later years playing games on the computer. Mrs. Berry departed this life on May 30, 2018 in Corinth, Mississippi at the age of 76 Years, 4 Months.

She is survived by a daughter, Mary Ann Berry of Robertsville, MO; a son, Kenny James Berry of Memphis, TN; six grandchildren, Kendall, Derek, Matthew, Cassady, Austin, and Christy; great-grandchildren, Michael, Hunter, Dawson, and Reyah; a sister, Louise Sanders and husband Johnny of Bethel Springs, TN; a host of extended family and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Berry was preceded in death by four sisters, Katherine Jordan, Dellia Jones, Frances Watson, Delphia Sain; three brothers, Grady Laughlin, Bert Laughlin, and Bill Johnson.