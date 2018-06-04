Crime Stoppers holds annual golf tournament fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn. — Golfers hit the links for a good cause Monday as Crime Stoppers hosted its annual golf tournament at Jackson National Golf Club.

About 24 teams competed. Proceeds from the tournament support Crime Stoppers. Back Yard Bar-B-Cue provided lunch.

“This raises money for our rewards fund,” Crime Stoppers director Lt. Mike Johnson said. “When somebody calls and we pay a reward, the money that these people donate by playing in this tournament, that’s what we pay the rewards with.”

Lt. Johnson says they hope to raise $20,000.

You can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 731-424-TIPS (8477).