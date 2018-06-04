Dennis Lee Phillips

Visitation for Dennis Lee Phillips age 67 of Palmersville will be held at Bowlin Funeral Home on Sunday, June 3rd, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Phillips wishes were to be cremated after one night of visitation. He is survived by his wife; Wanda Fay Mullins Phillips, his sons; David (Laura) Phillips, James (Kristen) Phillips, his sister; Karen (Ken) Brogan and 2 grandchildren. Dennis Phillips was born on July 9, 1950 in Union City to the late Russell James Phillips and Betty Jane Stovall, he was a member of Palmersville Baptist Church and retired from Goodyear Tire and the Tennessee National Guard.