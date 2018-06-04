Driver arrested after car hits fence near Boys & Girls Club

JACKSON, Tenn. — A driver is arrested after a car slams into the fence outside a local Boys & Girls Club.

Jackson police say it happened Monday afternoon behind the Boys & Girls Club on Lexington Street. No injuries were reported.

Officers say the vehicle hit the fence and several poles. Investigators say they made an arrest for driving under the influence.

This is the second crash at the club in less than a week. Police say a truck ran into the building last Wednesday.