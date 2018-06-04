Dry And Cooler Weather For A Change

Weather Update – 6:50 a.m. – Monday

TODAY:

A change to more dry and cooler weather as we are starting in the upper 50’s in the morning and warming up to the lower 80’s this afternoon. North breezes will keep us dry and a little more comfortable as we head through today. A weak disturbance will bring some clouds overnight, but rain chances will be very slight.

