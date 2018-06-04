Hannah Fitch Crosser

Ms. Hannah Fitch Crosser, age 89, of Paris, Tennessee passed away Thursday, May 31, 2018 at Henry County Healthcare Center. Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, June 3, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 4:00 PM till 7:00 PM Saturday at McEvoy Funeral Home and after 1:00 PM Sunday prior to service time at 2:00 PM. Bro. John Dale and Bro. Charles Cate will officiate, with burial following in Memorial Cemetery.

Named as pallbearers are: Paul Perkins, Clint Perkins, Clay Perkins, Justin Muller, Jason McDaniel, and Joe Casey; honorary: Keith Chilcutt, Frankie Van Dyke, Terry Pierce, Rick Owens, Roland Atkinson, Vaxter Pate, Bob Collins, Gordon Owen, Mike Snyder and former students.

Ms. Crosser was born May 18, 1929 in Henry County, Tennessee to the late John Ples Fitch and the late Evelyn Sweeney Fitch. On November 9, 1952 she married William H. “Bill” Crosser who preceded her in death on January 25, 2010. Ms. Crosser is survived by two daughters: Mary Gail Muller, of Paris, TN and Amy (Paul) Perkins, of Dyersburg, TN; four grandchildren: Justin (Whitney) Muller, Alex (Jason) McDaniel, Clay Perkins, Clint Perkins; and four great-grandchildren: Will and Silas McDaniel, Cameron and Harper Muller.

Besides her parents and her husband, Ms. Crosser was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Riales.

Ms. Crosser was a longtime active member of First Christian Church in Paris. She was a graduate of E. W. Grove High School and U.T. Knoxville. Hannah was a teacher at Atkins Porter and Springville Schools for 33 years. She was an active member of the Retired Teachers Association, past president of the U.T. Alumni Association, longtime volunteer with the Helping Hand Radio Auction, and former Chamber person of the year.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to: First Christian Church Memorial Fund, 101 South Poplar St., Paris, TN 38242 or charity of the donor’s choice.